A Burntwood nursery has been praised by inspectors for giving children an “outstanding start to their education”.

Little People Nursery, based at Boney Hay Primary Academy, was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

A report from the inspectors said the setting was preparing children for the next stage of their development well.

“The manager and staff use their extensive knowledge of child development to create a comprehensive curriculum that accurately reflects the needs of the children. They consider carefully how children at different stages of development can build on their knowledge and skills. “Staff demonstrate a deep understanding of children’s learning needs and consistently deliver high-quality interactions that effectively build on what children know. “Children receive an outstanding start to their education. This helps them to gain a thorough foundation for their learning and ensures that they are extremely well- prepared for the next stage of their development and for their move to school. “They form strong bonds with the team of dedicated staff members, and show they feel happy and relaxed in their care.” Ofsted report

The full report is available on the Ofsted website.