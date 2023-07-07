An empty shop unit in Lichfield city centre is set to become a pharmacy.

The former Shoe Zone site in the Three Spires shopping centre is to become a Touchwood Pharmacy outlet.

It is the latest business to confirm a move the city centre, with The Edinburgh Woolen Mill due to open next week.

The former Argos site is being converted into a gym and KFC, while details of a land exchange as part of a plan to transform the one-time Debenhams store into a cinema will be discussed by members of Lichfield District Council next week.