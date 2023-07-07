Raids in Lichfield have taken place as part of a crackdown on cannabis production.

Staffordshire Police said the searches were carried out as part of a county-wide operation that has seen 21 people arrested and more than 6,500 plants seized.

Officers say the three-month campaign targeted cannabis farms controlled and operated by organised crime groups from the Western Balkans area of Europe.

Seven people have been charged in connection with the operation which also saw raids in Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent.

Detective Superintendent Clair Langley said:

“The operation was a culmination of months of planning and involved over 30 officers. “We have targeted Western Balkan organised crime groups in particular during this operation and our commitment to disrupting, seizing and arresting those responsible for cannabis farms will continue. “The public and our community safety partners play an important role in providing intelligence around cannabis cultivation and we continue to appeal for information from landlords, letting agents and the wider public to report any suspicious activity.” Det Supt Clair Langley

People can report suspected cannabis farms by calling police on 101.