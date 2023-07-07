Speculation is mounting over who will contest a seat if an MP is forced to resign.

Christopher Pincher was criticised by the House of Commons Committee on Standards who recommended he be suspended for eight weeks.

A report into his conduct said his behaviour was “deeply inappropriate and shameful” after he had been found to have groped a man in a club.

If approved by MPs, the suspension for the former Conservative deputy chief whip would exceed the ten-day minimum threshold required for a recall petition, meaning that if 10% of eligible voters in the Tamworth constituency – which includes Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – called for a new vote Mr Pincher would be forced to step down.

However, it’s unclear who would stand as the Tory candidate if the seat was to be contested as their nominee for the next General Election is North Walsall MP Eddie Hughes.

He was chosen due to his current seat being due to disappear as part of boundary changes – but if he were to win a by-election in Tamworth it would force a vote in his current constituency.

Mr Hughes refused to be drawn on the matter, however, and said there is a possibility Mr Pincher could remain as the MP for the time being if he appeals against the standards committee’s findings.

“I respect the decision of the committee, although I understand Chris has the option to appeal, so I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment further until any appeal is heard.” Eddie Hughes

In a written submission to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Mr Pincher apologised to those affected by his actions last year.

“I’m conscious of the effect the evening and the coverage must have had on all the parties involved, as well as on my own family. “I’m very sorry and apologise to them all, as I did the day I resigned from the government.” Christopher Pincher

In comments posted on Facebook before the committee’s report was published, Mr Pincher endorsed Mr Hughes’ future candidacy.