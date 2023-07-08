Chasetown lost out by the odd goal in five as they faced Coleshill Town in their first pre-season fixture.

An early goal for first half skipper Oli Hayward gave The Scholars the perfect start, but the hosts drew level via Liam Molesworth.

Coleshill went in front before the half-time break when Lewis Collins netted.

Chasetown got back on level terms when a handled back pass allowed Tom Turton to roll the ball to Joe Morley for the equaliser.

But the home side picked up the pre-season win when Simeon Cobourne scored.