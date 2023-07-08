Highways chiefs have taken delivery of a new machine they hope will help tackle road repairs across Staffordshire.
Crews will undertake training on the JCB Pothole Pro which will roll into action later this month.
The machine is designed to repair holes in the road in around eight minutes without the need for additional equipment or manpower.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:
“After being put through its paces last year in trials around the county, the Pothole Pro proved its mettle in a variety of different situations, and will be seen out and about on Staffordshire’s roads in the coming months.
“We are always looking for opportunities to trial new machinery so we can repair our roads as quickly and as effectively as possible, minimising the disruption to Staffordshire motorists.
“The Pothole Pro will be a great addition to our arsenal of machinery and, alongside our £30million investment in Staffordshire’s highways over the next two years, will really make a difference to our roads.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council