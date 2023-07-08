Labour has called for an MP to resign in the wake of a report criticised his conduct.

A House of Commons Committee on Standards review said Mr Pincher was drunk when he groped two men in June last year.

It has recommended he be suspended for eight weeks – a ban which could lead to a recall petition and by-election in his Tamworth constituency, which includes Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley.

The report said:

“The serious and public nature of [Mr Pincher’s] misconduct means that his conduct has caused significant and lasting damage to the reputation and integrity of the House.” House of Commons Committee on Standards report

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, described his actions as shocking, saying Mr Pincher’s behaviour had gone unchecked for too long.

“Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking, but what’s even worse is the way the Conservative party protected him – even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct. “Chris Pincher should now do the decent thing and resign as an MP. The people of Tamworth and the surrounding villages deserve more from their parliamentary representative.” Angela Rayner

In a written submission to the standards commissioner the former Conservative deputy chief whip apologised to those affected by his actions.