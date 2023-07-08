Lichfield City went down 5-0 against Walsall Wood in their first pre-season fixture.

Ivor Green’s men always looked to be facing a tough test against last season’s Midland Football League Premier Division champions – and so it proved as three goals in the first half and two in the second separated the sides.

The first goal came on 35 minutes when Alex Bradley netted, before a trialist doubled the Wood advantage.

Sam Unitt then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time.

A raft of half time changes failed to halt Walsall Wood as Dec Somel scored with an hour on the clock.

The win was wrapped up from the penalty spot when Hayden Purves found the back of the net.

Lichfield will continue their pre-season with another tough test on Tuesday (11th July) when they travel to Bedworth United.