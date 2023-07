Lichfield City have unveiled a number of signings ahead of the new season.

Forward Liam Kirton has agreed to stay at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium after initially joining on a short term basis last season.

He will be joined by Jono Gould, Dave Ablewhite and Dan Smith as boss Ivor Green plots another strong season in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

City kick-off their pre-season schedule today (8th July) when they entertain Walsall Wood.