A show described as an “intimate and very funny walk through the reality of motherhood” will be performed as part of the Lichfield Festival.

Writer and performer Jenni Winter will bring Mother’s Ruin to The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th July.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“Featuring a piano, a fake fur coat and a bottle of gin, writer-performer and all-round comedy gem Jenni Winter discovers what it is to go from having a mum to being one – from blissfully blaming one’s own mother for all their faults, to painfully realising maybe it wasn’t as easy as it looked. “For anyone who has ever wondered about their relationship with their mum or their children, or is looking for permission to say ‘I am doing my best’, Mother’s Ruin is an uplifting night out with live music, fancy heels, fairy lights and just a hint of audience participation.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the show are £14 and can be booked online.