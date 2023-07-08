People in Staffordshire will be able to benefit from support to improve the energy efficiency of their homes thanks to a multi-million-pound funding boost.

The Home Upgrade Grant aims to provide households not connected to the gas mains with free air source heat pumps insulation and solar panels installation.

Staffordshire County Council is managing the scheme in partnership with Community Home Solutions, which will be working with residents to deliver the improvements.

The scheme is open to people living with an annual household income below £31,000. Homes where someone claims a means-tested benefit may also be eligible – but all applicants must be off the gas supply to be eligible.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted to secure £10.5million to support our residents in improving the energy efficiency of their homes. “The Home Upgrade Grant is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and reducing energy consumption. By providing free air source heat pumps, solar panels and insulation, we aim to create a greener, more comfortable living environment for our communities.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The Home Upgrade Grant is an extension of the Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme, which has already benefited more than 750 households, including Annette Burrows from Burntwood who had free solar panels installed.

She said:

“It has put my mind at rest having the solar panels, especially with how things are turning out with the cost of living. “I am reassured that my bills won’t be as high.” Annette Burrows

With a funding allocation of £10.5million over a two-year period, the Home Upgrade Grant will end in March 2025. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first served basis.

For more details on eligibility criteria visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/warmerhomes.