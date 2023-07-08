Police in Staffordshire have pledged their support for military veterans by signing an agreement with a charity.

Chief Constable Chris Noble was joined by Veterans Aid chief executive Dr Hugh Milroy for a ceremony to formalise the agreement.

Veterans will now receive bespoke support through the partnership in areas such as specialist addiction support and assistance with housing.



The link-up is part of efforts to deliver on Staffordshire Police’s Armed Forces Covenant pledges.

The Chief Constable said:

“I’m delighted to be able to sign this agreement and start what I am sure will be a very effective partnership with Veterans Aid. “This partnership will allow us to provide bespoke support to serving and former members of theArmed Forces who are in crisis and is a further development as we work to deliver on our Armed Forces Covenant pledges. “Veterans Aid come with over 90 years of experience providing specialist support to meet the needs of veterans in crisis and I’m sure their outstanding work in other parts of the country will benefit the veteran community of Staffordshire.” Chief Constable Chris Noble

Dr Milroy said: