A postcard sent on the world’s first official airmail flight is expected to take off when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Dating back to 1911, it features a panoramic view of Dijon and travelled on what was also the first-ever flight in India.

Addressed to an AE Sauballe Esq in Purulia, West Bengal, the sender apparently anticipated the postcard’s future value, writing on the back: “Please keep this for my collection.”

The flight took place on 18th February 1911 and saw French pilot Henri Pequet take approximately 6,000 items of mail five miles from Allahabad to Naini on a Humber-Sommer biplane.

Uncovered as part of a family collection during a Richard Winterton Auctioneers valuation event in Fradley, the postcard carried by Pequet’s plane is estimated to make between £200 and £300 when it is sold on 26th July.

Specialist Phil Ives said:

“In 1903 the Wright brothers famously made the first powered flight and so air travel was born. “Early pioneers and promoters then attempted to commercialise this travel revolution by arranging air shows. One such show was arranged by Walter Windham in Allahabad, Northern India, in February 1911. “It was organised in response to a plea to Windham for help in raising funds for a church mission. Heconceived the notion that if official sanction could be granted for a postal delivery that incorporated a section of the journey covered by air, then a premium could be paid for the privilege which would be donation to the church mission. “The main event of the show was the flight made by Henri Pequet and as such was the first flight by powered plane in India. “The flight was a success and so airmail services were born.” Phil Ives

Each item of mail on the flight was hand-stamped with a special cachet – a decorative frank – designed by Windham and featuring the outline of an aeroplane.

A few months on from the Indian flight, Windham was the architect of a regular airmail service in the UK between Hendon in London and Windsor.

“Airmail covers are attractive to collectors and Indian stamps and postal history are popular, so we expect a lot of interest when it is offered as part of a family collection in our next stamp sale on 26th July 26.” Phil Ives

The auction catalogue will be online a week before the sale at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.