With their lively reggae rock sound, slickly put together set list and musicianship, Kioko proved themselves to be an excellent choice when they appeared at the 2023 Fuse Festival.

The Birmingham-based six piece of keyboards, drums, bass, guitar, trombone and trumpet melded their sonic influences into a sound that put both social protest and danceable rhythms at the centre of things.

Having played at Glastonbury in the past, the group were no strangers to supplying a festival crowd with excellent arrangements of classics from the reggae songbook.

With songs such as Deadly Roots, One Kiss, and the heavy hitting, musically, socially and lyrically excellent 51st State, the group were able to make potent political points while still keeping the groove going.

With less than an hour to make their mark, the ensemble played more upbeat material, fusing light reggae styles together.

The nearly full tent were given a masterclass in both strong musicianship and creating a social and amiable atmosphere.