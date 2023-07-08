A veterans hockey festival in Lichfield has been hailed “an overwhelming success” – with organisers already working on plans for it to return next year.
Players from across the country travelled to the city for the event at Lichfield Hockey Club.
Teams participating also included a group who came together to play for the first time in 25 years.
A spokesperson said:
“Following the success of this year’s festival, we will be making this an annual event.
“We have already had teams from as far afield as Devon and Bristol expressing a firm interest in joining this year’s teams to expand the tournament next time.
“Lichfield is seen as a wonderful city to visit for a festival of this sort.”Lichfield Hockey Club spokesperson