A local group working to support organisations caring for animals is hoping shoppers can aid their cause.
Animal Rescue Volunteers has been chosen as one of Tesco’s good causes with customers able to use a token to vote for where funding should go.
The voluntary group was formed in 2019 and helps to raise money and collect donations for rehoming centres and other animal rescue organisations.
A spokesperson said:
“Tesco Lichfield have added us to their token scheme, with voting open until the end of September.
“If we win the vote we receive a real cash boost for the local rescues – it would be great for people to vote for us in store with their tokens.”Animal Rescue Volunteers spokesperson