Businesses are being invited to register for a feedback session on the pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre.

A number of roads have seen vehicles barred as part of an 18 month trial.

Lichfield District Council said the session, from 6pm to 7pm on 13th July, would be a chance to hear from councillors and project officers as part of the ongoing consultation.

The meeting will be held at District Council House on Frog Lane.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said:

“We have arranged the additional session so that discussion on the consultation feedback we have received can focus on the issues of concern to businesses. “We want to hear the views of residents and businesses alike and I’m looking forward to some constructive discussion to help shape the pedestrianisation.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The session will run in addition ones tomorrow (10th July) at Darwin Hall.

Anyone wishing to attend business-focused meeting on Thursday, or who is already registered on one of the Monday sessions and would like to swap, is asked to complete a short online form.