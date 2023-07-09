New figures have revealed a 15% increase in cases of intentional cruelty against animals across Staffordshire.

The RSPCA said it had received 269 reports last year, up from 232 in 2021.

Nationally, the year-on-year increase in intentional harm – including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and killings – was 14%

The animal charity said it was now bracing itself for one of its busiest summers ever – and has launched a Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to help fund the work of rescue teams across the country.

Nichola Waterworth, acting chief inspector for the Staffordshire area, said:

“Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising – and sadly the number of cruelty incidents across Staffordshire are also too high. “While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them. “Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day. “The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.” Nichola Waterworth

The Cancel Out Cruelty campaign will highlight how donations relate to practical actions, such as £2 helping to fund a meal for a cat or dog or £15 helping to fund a clinical examination.

More details on the initiative are available at www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.