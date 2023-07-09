St Michael’s Church will be the setting for a Lichfield Festival performance by pianist Henry Lewis.
He will play on 15th July as part of the event’s young artist series.
A spokesperson said:
“Henry was born in Somerset and is already the recipient of multiple awards including the Royal Northern College of Music’s Gold Medal 2022 – the college’s most prestigious award for instrumental performance.
“He appears with a programme featuring Schubert’s Piano Sonata in G major ‘Fantasie’ and JS Bach’s The Musical Offering.”Lichfield Festival spokesperson
Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.