St Michael’s Church will be the setting for a Lichfield Festival performance by pianist Henry Lewis.

He will play on 15th July as part of the event’s young artist series.

A spokesperson said:

“Henry was born in Somerset and is already the recipient of multiple awards including the Royal Northern College of Music’s Gold Medal 2022 – the college’s most prestigious award for instrumental performance. “He appears with a programme featuring Schubert’s Piano Sonata in G major ‘Fantasie’ and JS Bach’s The Musical Offering.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.