A news service for people with visual impairments is launching a new bid to generate funding.

The Lichfield Talking News charity is celebrating 42 years of delivering the latest updates from the area to local residents.

But John May MBE, chair of the service, said they were keen to try out a new approach to help fund their work.

“Fundraising has become difficult over the past decade or so, and so the group is attempting a different approach. “Five times a week the Lichfield Talking News will release an e-mail focusing on a different area of interest focusing on different countries. “Readers will be told enough about the place to make them want to go, but not that much that they don’t have to go.” John May MBE

Subscribers will be able to receive 250 editions of the newsletter for £10. To find out more or sign up for five sample editions, email johnmaymbe@outlook.com.