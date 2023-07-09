The Midlands Air Air Ambulance has passed the milestone of 70,000 missions.
The charity began life with one temporary helicopter in 1991 and has grown to operate a fleet of three choppers and three critical care cars.
The 70,000th mission saw them care for a 17-year-old motorcyclist after a crash.
Kerry Hemus, patient liaison lead and critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:
“Surpassing our 70,000th mission in our 32nd year of operation is a massive milestone for our team.
“When our service first started it was about getting the patient to the hospital quickly, fast forward to today and we now bring the hospital to our patients in terms of the interventions we can perform, coupled with the advanced medicines and hospital-level equipment we bring.
“In our 70,000th mission this certainly was the case, and we are glad to see the motorcyclist recovering well.”Kerry Hemus, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity