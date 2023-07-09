The Midlands Air Air Ambulance has passed the milestone of 70,000 missions.

The charity began life with one temporary helicopter in 1991 and has grown to operate a fleet of three choppers and three critical care cars.

The 70,000th mission saw them care for a 17-year-old motorcyclist after a crash.

Kerry Hemus, patient liaison lead and critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: