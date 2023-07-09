The music of Frank Sinatra will be explored by performer Richard Shelton at a Lichfield Festival show.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Sinatra: Raw on 15th July.

A Lichfield Festival spokesperson said:

“Richard is internationally acclaimed as one of the world’s best interpreters of Frank Sinatra’s music. “With Sinatra: RAW he brings to life the man behind the music, catching him in confessional mood as he contemplates the end of a career that defined an era.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £24 and can be booked online.