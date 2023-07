A new cafe bar will open to the public next week.

Titanic Brewery’s bod outlet off Yoxall Way in Streethay has welcomed guests for test events over the weekend, but will officially welcome customers from tomorrow (10th July).

As well as the company’s own ales, there will also be guest ones on offer, along with hot drinks.

Food on offer includes breakfasts, wraps, ciabattas, bagels, sandwiches and a lunch menu.

For more details visit the bod Lichfield website.