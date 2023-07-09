Children in Burntwood have quizzed the town’s MP ahead of a trip to the House of Commons later this month.

Michael Fabricant visited Holly Grove Primary Academy where he tackled questions from the youngsters on a range of issues.

The Conservative MP said:

“Holly Grove Primary Academy is a lovely, friendly school and I was delighted to meet the children who were intelligent, well behaved and full of questions. “After explaining about the House of Commons, Big Ben, and the work of an MP, I answered their questions. “I was asked a range of questions including what a typical day for an MP is like, how many MPs there are, whether I have met King Charles – I met him when he was still a prince – what we can do to improve Burntwood, who is my favourite Prime Minister. “There was also a question I couldn’t answer – how many trees were burnt down to create the town of Burntwood!” Michael Fabricant

The pupils will travel to London to see the sights of the capital at the end of July, with part of the cost of the trip funded by the House of Commons as part of a scheme to encourage educational visits from schools across the country.