Drivers are being warned of delays due to a road closure in Lichfield.

Lighting is due to be replaced by EON along Gaia Lane from today (10th July).

As a result, a road closure order will be in place until 19th July.

The works will mean a full closure of Gaia Lane, with a diversion route in place using Curborough Road, Dimbles Hill, Dimbles Lane, Anson Avenue and Beacon Street.