Passengers are being reminded that they will not be able to use the Cross City Line from Lichfield Trent Valley until next year as repair works begin.

The upper level at the station will be taken out and replaced as part of the project which begins on Saturday (15th July).

The initial phase until 23rd July will see the current bridge removed by a crane with a temporary footbridge put in place to allow access to the London-bound platform two.

The Cross City Line platform will remain out of use until January 2024, with a permanent replacement installed over the Christmas and New Year period.

Cathleen Meehan, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said:

“Replacing platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley is a complex engineering project and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience in advance of this major work.” Cathleen Meehan, Network Rail

The works mean that rail replacement buses will be in place on the Cross City Line until next year.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I appreciate the lengthy closure of platform three will be inconvenient for our customers and I would like to thank our Cross City Line passengers for their patience while Network Rail carries out this work. “Ultimately, these are essential structural repairs to the platform which are being carried out for the safety of everybody using the railway.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

The initial phase of the work from 15th July to 23rd July will also see alternative transport in place on the West Coast Main Line.