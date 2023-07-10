Taiwanese percussionist Hsuan Wu will perform at the Guildhall as part of the Lichfield Festival.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire alumni has worked with a range of ensembles and will appear in the city on 16th July as part of the festival’s young artist series.

A spokesperson said:

“Hsuan Wu’s performance will be a feast for both the ears and eyes – a programme of exciting repertoire for marimba, tom-toms and a variety of other drums, as well as multi-media and body percussion.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online.