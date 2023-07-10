Plans have been submitted to demolish a property in Shenstone to make way for a replacement.

The proposals would see 5 Church Road knocked down and a four bedroom house built in its place.

A planning statement said the development would be an improvement on the current property.

“It is recognised within the conservation area appraisal that the quality of design of the existing dwelling is poor and dated. The materials used are of poor quality. “The building as it stands performs extremely poorly with regards to its thermal qualities and energy efficiency. “The aim of these proposals are to provide the applicant with an updated modern family home, injecting life back in to the dwelling and its context, while enhancing its fabric for more efficient living. “The proposals look to tidy the site up, including the removal of the low quality flat roof features, adding a more traditional character that is more sympathetic to the conservation area and enhancing the immediate vicinity.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.