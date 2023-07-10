A four-legged visitor is helping to reduce reoffending rates at a prison in Lichfield.

Chai, a Patterdale Terrier, is a regular visitor to HMP Swinfen Hall along with owner Grace Ferguson.

The Thinking Skills Manager works with prisoners in small groups to work on managing their behaviour and helping to cut reoffending.

Grace, who joined the prison service four years ago, said the dog was a popular addition.

“Chai passed his Pets As Therapy assessment and comes to work with me up to three days a week. “I’ve had him since he was a puppy and he’s my best friend. “He helps with social prescribing – for certain people and prisoners with low mental health, research suggests that spending time with a dog releases dopamine. “If he can cheer someone up for half an hour it has got to be a positive. He has a uniform, Pets As Therapy lead and bandana so people know who he is.” Grace Ferguson

An RSPCA spokesperson said the benefits of animals on mental health was clear.

“The dogs who work in prisons are a fine example of how we can work together with animals in a safe, stimulating and rewarding environment. “The presence of a dog in the workplace can increase the level of trust between team members and encourage people to collaborate.” RSPCA spokesperson

