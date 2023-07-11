Access to allotments in Lichfield has been improved after a funding boost.

Lichfield City Council has used Community Infrastructure Levy cash to pay for upgrades to the surfaces at three of the city’s main allotment sites.

Plots at Netherstowe, Christchurch and Moggs have seen Lichfield District Allotment Society repair tracks used by members.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“Lichfield’s allotments are a brilliant example of the city council working with local people to deliver a community resource that is available all year round and offers a way to connect with nature, improve mental wellbeing and tackle social isolation. “I’m really pleased that the council has been able to support Lichfield District Allotment Society with this grant so that people can continue to have the joy of growing their own produce for years to come.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

The new tracks have been topped with a hard-wearing surface to ensure the improvements will last for a number of years.