Lichfield City have been handed a tough test in the FA Cup after being drawn away against Boldmere St Michael’s.

The extra preliminary round will take place on 5th August.

The winner of that tie will go on to face Chasetown at home on 19th August.

The FA Vase draw has seen Lichfield handed another away day, this time at Heather St Johns on 26th August.

Meanwhile, City continue their pre-season schedule with a trip to Bedworth United this evening (11th July). Kick-off is at 7.45pm.