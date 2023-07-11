Sports clubs and community groups are being urged to apply for grants to help support new exercise initiatives in Staffordshire.

Up to £10,000 is on offer from the new National Grid Active Communities Scheme which aims to boost physical activity in local communities.

Applications are encouraged from sports clubs and other groups looking to run physical activities, including both recognised sports and non-traditional forms of exercise. Projects could include anything from sitting exercise classes to walking clubs or new community basketball clubs. The fund welcomes diversity and applications that meet community needs, particularly from organisations in economically disadvantaged areas or serving underrepresented and marginalised groups.

Graham Halladay, operations director at National Grid, said he was keen to see applications from a variety of organisations.

“The Active Communities fund represents our commitment to promoting wellbeing and physical health for people of all ages across our regions. “We want to create a legacy of delivering positive and sustainable change by bringing people together through physical activity to improve individual and community wellbeing – and having fun along the way. “We welcome applications from groups of all sizes who are using sport or exercise to unlock physical and social benefits. “With this fund, we want to help groups foster new community connections and promote social good through increased physical activity. “From chair aerobics and walking football to establishing a new girls’ rugby team, we’re looking forward to receiving their ideas and applications.” Graham Halladay, National Grid

The closing date for applications is 28th July. More information and eligibility criteria can be found at nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund.