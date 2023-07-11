A Lichfield chef issuing head-to-head in his latest cook-off event.

Liam Dillon will take on MasterChef 2020 finalist Jono Hawthorne in the culinary challenge at The Boat Inn tomorrow (12th July).

Both chefs will each cook three courses anonymously, with diners scoring each one to decide an overall winner for the evening.

Liam said:

“Jono is a very good chef and is known for some very interesting food combinations – I’m really excited to see what he chooses to cook on the night at The Boat and the reaction to his food style. “He is great fun to be around so I’m sure it will be up there with one of the more entertaining evenings.” Liam Dillon

The event runs from 6pm to 8.30pm and costs £100 per person. Bookings can be made at www.theboatinnlichfield.com.

The next cooking challenge will take place on 9th August and see Liam taking on Great British Menu chef Ben Orpwood.