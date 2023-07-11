The Lichfield Players are returning to the stage with their new production later this month.

Quartet follows former opera singers, Reggie, Wilf, and Cissy as residents in a home for retired musicians – but the unexpected arrival of diva Jean, ex-wife of Reggie, throws their calm existence into chaos.

The show follows the four strong personalities as they come to terms with past events and the loss of their former greatness as they prepare for a concert in celebration of Verdi’s birthday.

Ian Davies, who plays Reggie, said:

“The charming thing about Quartet is that the characters are all people we recognise – or in our case are rapidly becoming.” Ian Davies

Lichfield Players will be performing Quartet in the Lichfield Garrick Studio from 18th to 22nd July. Tickets start at £17 and can be booked online.