The audience who braved the almost biblical deluge at Beacon Park over the weekend were rewarded by a lively, musically diverse musical experience when The Kubricks appeared at this year’s Fuse Festival.

A leading light in the Ska and two tone movement, the band played songs from throughout their career, as well as playing many of the numbers from their latest release, Between Antipodes.

A strong rhythm section was aided by lead guitar, keyboards, trombone and trumpet to provide supple backings to the lively vocals and onstage antics of lead singer Peter Shreeves.

Much of the angular soloing was provided by trumpet player Jack Courtney, trombonist Christ Saunders and Marc Rich on guitar.

The drumming of Dave Oliver and bass playing of founding member Dave Thorogood added a pleasing amount of light and shade to the set, as did the keyboard playing of Stuart Barden, particularly during the slower songs such as The Sea.

As well as providing a danceable beat, most of the setlist had a more political leaning, with Scallywags being a character outline in lyrical form, the upbeat Getting On It, and the politically-pointed Numbers proving that after years of experience The Kubricks know how to play a set that will fill a dance floor, while providing plenty to think about too.