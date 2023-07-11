Staff at a Shenstone garden centre are being encouraged to take up training that could prove lifesaving.

Dobbies has backed the British Heart Foundation’s RevivR online tool which teaches people CPR skills in just 15 minutes.

The retailer has also committed to registering all of the defibrillators in its stores on the national network which connects them to NHS ambulance services.

Paul Green, from Dobbies, said:

“We are proud to be working with the British Heart Foundation on this important initiative, which we hope will help save lives. “We want to enable all our team at the Lichfield store to learn CPR and to know how simple defibrillators are to use. “We are committed to creating a safe environment for our customers and our team, and I am proud to celebrate this landmark moment for our stores.” Paul Green, Dobbies

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said:

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and it could happen to someone you love. “Knowing what to do in those vital moments could mean the difference between life and death. “We want to thank Dobbies for their support and for working with us to make sure even more people have the skills they need to save a life.” Dr Charmaine Griffiths, British Heart Foundation

To find out more about RevivR visit the British Heart Foundation website.