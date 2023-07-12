The Lichfield Garrick will welcome the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons when Bye Bye Baby comes to the city stage.

Hits such as Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Way Back To You will be served up on 30th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Bye Bye Baby is a jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys and the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. “Enjoy a night to remember with incredible four part harmonies, roof raising falsetto and energetic and stylish choreography, all backed by their excellent four-piece band.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.