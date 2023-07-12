A new agreement has been hailed as a “significant milestone” in reshaping leisure provision across Lichfield district.

Lichfield District Council has signed a contract with MicroSports Management Ltd which will progress a range of new leisure activities across the area.

The local authority has committed £1.5million of Community Infrastructure Levy funding into new padel courts, a climbing wall, obstacle course, the refurbishment of tennis courts and 3G sports pitches.

The council said the contract with MicroSports Management Ltd would allow for the work on these new facilities to progress and “resonate for generations to come”.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, said:

“As we move forward, the focus remains on delivering the highest quality leisure facilities, promoting healthy lifestyles and creating an environment where everyone can thrive. “I want more people to be more active, more often. Lichfield district is poised to become a beacon of wellness and recreational excellence and will be capable of attracting more sporting events and visitors to the area. “We are thrilled to be working with industry experts MicroSports to deliver new and exciting facilities and to expand the facilities in the district” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

According to the company’s website, the MicroSports group operates management of facilities, including letting and hiring, as well as operating sports clubs and camps. They also support sporting provision in schools.

Director Michael Hampson said:

“This achievement would not have been possible without the relentless dedication and collaborative efforts of numerous individuals, including many partners, stakeholders, and the Lichfield community. “The invaluable support and engagement have been the driving force behind this exciting venture. Together, we are creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come. “I would also like to express my personal gratitude to chief executive Simon Fletcher and all of his team at Lichfield District Council who have recognised the immense value of investing in our community’s well-being and have worked diligently to make this project a reality” Michael Hampson, MicroSports Management Ltd

“Decisions like this are about priorities”

The decision to allocate Community Infrastructure Levy funding to the council’s own leisure plans was made in February.

But it was not a universally welcomed decision, with Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson criticising the decision not to allocate any funding to a plan to develop new GP provision at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

Speaking at the time, Cllr Robertson said residents would not understand spending £100,000 on a climbing wall while being unable to fund additional capacity for medical services.