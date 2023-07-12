A councillor has questioned the cost of Lichfield hosting a sculpture highlighting the impact of knife crime.

Lichfield District Council has installed the Knife Angel on land alongside its offices on Frog Lane. It will be in the city for the rest of the month.

But in a question submitted at meeting of the local authority last night (11th July), Labour’s Cllr Steve Norman queried how much had been spent on accommodating the sculpture and why Lichfield had been chosen as a location.

A response from Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield Community Safety Partnership were offered the opportunity, which tied in with an anti-violence campaign being run this spring and summer in local schools. “It also ties in with other campaigns in the community safety partnership delivery plan to fulfil its statutory obligations including raising awareness of domestic violence, anti-social behaviour, county lines, and crime prevention. “So far it has been a great vehicle to engage with schools, community groups and residents on these issues. “The bulk of the costs are being covered by Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner utilising £20,000 of funding. This covers transportation, the cost of hiring the crane, knife bin installations, security, insurance etc. “We are incurring some installation costs of around £7,000, we have also set aside £1,000 for engagement activities.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The arrival of the Knife Angel also coincided with the awarding of civic awards to anti-knife campaigners along with Cllr Cox, Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and the sculpture’s owner, Clive Knowles.

Cllr Norman questioned the decision to hand over such accolades.

“Can you tell me who decided on these ‘civic awards’ and what the process was as I do not recall any such ‘civic awards’ in my time on the council since 1995?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cox replied: