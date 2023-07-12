Projects helping to tackle climate change or protect the environment across Staffordshire could be eligible for a funding boost.

Staffordshire County Council’s Climate Action Fund will offer a pot of £91,500 to support local initiative.

In the four years since it was launched, the scheme has handed out £201,500 to help 290 projects.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure, and climate change, said:

“Tackling climate change remains one of the county council’s top priorities and through these projects, and by all working together, we can make a real difference. “This is the fourth year of the scheme and I’m delighted that schools and community groups have another opportunity to fund important schemes. “There will be two rounds of funding – the first for applications received by 29th September. “It’s a great scheme, that we know is having an impact, and I would encourage groups to speak to their local county councillor and get their application in early to get the best chance of receiving funding.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme sees each county councillor have £1,500 to give out in their area. Groups can apply to more than one county councillor and receive a total grant of up to £3,000.

To apply organisations will first need to speak with their county councillor and then apply online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/climatefund.