An MP has welcomed the news that unemployment rates for Lichfield and Burntwood remain below the national average.

The latest figures for June demonstrate that the Lichfield constituency area had 1,385 claimants, representing 2.4% of the population aged 16 to 64.

The equivalent national figure was 3.7%.

Youth unemployment saw 220 18 to 24 claimants – 3.7% of the local population. The national rate for the age group was 4.7%.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said: