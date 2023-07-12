Plans for a new home to be created at the rear of an existing property in Lichfield have been refused.

The development had been earmarked for land at 1 Stafford Road.

The proposals would have seen “the extension of and alteration” of an existing outbuilding which is currently used as a home office.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to extend this to form a rectangular building with lounge, kitchen, utility and bathroom on the ground floor and an en-suite bathroom and bedroom on the first floor.” Planning statement

But Lichfield District Council has refused permission for the development.

A decision report said the site’s proximity to the Grade II Listed The Pinfold meant such a scheme would not be appropriate: