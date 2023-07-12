Plans for a new home to be created at the rear of an existing property in Lichfield have been refused.
The development had been earmarked for land at 1 Stafford Road.
The proposals would have seen “the extension of and alteration” of an existing outbuilding which is currently used as a home office.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal is to extend this to form a rectangular building with lounge, kitchen, utility and bathroom on the ground floor and an en-suite bathroom and bedroom on the first floor.”Planning statement
But Lichfield District Council has refused permission for the development.
A decision report said the site’s proximity to the Grade II Listed The Pinfold meant such a scheme would not be appropriate:
“The proposal, due to its siting, size, and design, would create an incongruous form of development that would detrimentally affect the setting of the Grade II listed building and character and appearance of the area.
“The development would create unacceptable overlooking and due to the proximity of the property to established trees would increase the pressure to reduce or remove these amenity features.”Planning decision notice