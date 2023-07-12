A scheme helping people back on their feet after having a fall in their homes has been recognised by a national award.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service teamed up with the NHS, Integrated Care Boardand West Midlands Ambulance Service to launch the falls response team in December.

The initiative sees crews attend incidents where people are not injured but need help getting back to their feet.

More than 450 people have been helped by the team so far, cutting out the need for ambulance crews to attend the incidents.

The falls response team has now received an Organisational Award at the ALARM Risk Awards in Manchester.

Ian Read, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“We’re proud to have been recognised alongside partners in supporting communities in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire who have suffered falls. “Not only have we been able to work with our partners in helping to reduce the number of calls and hospital admissions and alleviate pressure on the overall health system, we have made a positive impact on local communities across the county. “Patients and their families have had a peace of mind that we have attended with highly trained staff to provide urgent assistance in their time of need. “We have also been able to continue to carry out essential community safety initiatives by offering safe and well visits to those that we attend.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Extra funding was secured earlier this year to extend the scheme until the end of March 2024.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“It is great to see that the hard work and dedication of our team has been recognised at such a prestigious event. “Although not traditionally a core fire service function, we have helped provide a vital lifesaving service in the community. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from communities and the families of residents we have helped.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, Chief Medical Officer at the Integrated Care Board, said: