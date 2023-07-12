Young rugby players in Burntwood have helped raise more than £900 for charity by taking part in a race against a train.

The group from Burntwood RUFC took part in the relay against the engine from Chasewater Railway as part of efforts to support Wooden Spoon.

The colts squad ran the initial leg from Brownhills West Station before passing the ball on to younger players along the dam wall until the under 9 and under 8 players scored the try back at the CCE Sportsway clubhouse.

The rugby ball carried by the train made it back one minute and nineteen seconds earlier having altered the normal timetable to travel directly to Chasetown Church Street without making the normal two stops.

The event followed a sponsored walk and events throughout the season which will mean a four-figure sum is handed over to the rugby charity.