A Lichfield special school has thanked a business for supporting an enterprise project.

Steel and Alloy, based in West Bromwich, donated £250 to Queen’s Croft High School’s Year 7 Enterprise project.

The initiative was designed for students to share ideas about how to invest the money donated in order to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

Teacher Phil Gregory said:

“We have been learning about money and finance on our PSHE lessons this term and reached out to Steel and Alloy to see if they could help us.

“We were then delighted to welcome Jack and Vicky from the company to our school to present the cheque.

“Pupils asked some great questions about the business and showed some great scientific knowledge about steel and zinc.”

Phil Gregory