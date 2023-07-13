Concerns have been raised over plans to trial reduced crew numbers for on-call firefighters responding to some incidents in Staffordshire.

The scheme, which could reduce the minimum numbers of personnel for a retained appliance from four to three, is being piloted in some areas.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams’ annual report said the move would create more flexibility in responding to call outs and would follow other services in adopting “flexible crewing policies”.

He told a meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel:

“We were running a very high overtime bill in bringing people in if somebody was ill or off-duty to make up a team of five on our whole-time firefighter response. We were one of just three or four forces in the whole country that were still doing that rather than a team of four going out. “We did a very extensive pilot and consultation around that. There was some resistance and some concern. “It’s something I’m still monitoring and very interested to see where we might have more regular ‘running in fours’ than in other parts of the county. “I’m very pleased to report in the main it is entirely safe and it has led to rapid response of the right kind.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

But Cllr Charlotte Atkins, leader of the Labour opposition group at Staffordshire County Council said:

“I would like your reassurance that the rumour going round that you’re thinking of having crews of three is not correct. “There has been some suggestion that there would be a crew of three, which would not meet with national guidelines on safety.” Cllr Charlotte Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Mr Adams responded:

“Threes is a pilot we’re looking at particularly in South Staffordshire, where we’re very dependent on on-call firefighters. “These are the firefighters that, for 60 hours a week, will drop everything and run to the station and try to make up a team. “If we can get more on-call firefighters there as teams of threes than not there at all, that is what we’re exploring. At the moment if they’re not in a four, they don’t go, and quite often being there in a three is a very effective support for the other teams that are there [at a call]. “We’re piloting this and there are two reasons – firstly more teams at an incident, and secondly we need more on-call firefighters. At the moment it is getting more and more difficult to attract people, particularly if they’re not responding to incidents and getting the feedback they need from all their training and commitment. “By being out in threes it builds up their experience, builds up their local knowledge and confidence and they can be out on more jobs. It probably means they are going to stick around as an on-call firefighter for longer and they will be more professional as a result. “I’m very happy to come back later in the year when we know how well that’s worked out. It will not roll out wider unless it works – and it must be safe. “If, by exception, they ride in threes, they will have a different scale of duties they can undertake at the incident. It might be more of a supportive duty than a direct tackling of an incident, but often you have two, three or four teams where every individual who can be there is an asset. “The safety of the firefighters is paramount and is non-negotiable. Everybody’s interests are in the right place on that.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Cllr Atkins replied: