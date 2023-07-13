A five-year development plan showing how the Birmingham Road Site is set to progress has been unveiled.

It was shown at Lichfield Cathedral earlier this week as part of a Staffordshire Ambassador event.

The animation shows how the land which was previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate project will be revamped.

It highlights how part of the former Tempest Ford garage land will be used for temporary car parking in the initial phase ahead of the multi-storey being demolished next year.

The visual then points to the cinema arriving in late 2024 along with a “piazza connection” to the facility.

The council then expects 2025 to see the Kennings site fully revamped to create new homes, public open spaces and parking.

The bus station is also expected to move across the Birmingham Road from its current site in two years time, before work begins on the existing location and land where the police station once stood to create a public park, homes, parking and a hotel.

The later phases of the scheme in 2026/27 will see the removal of a temporary outdoor space where the multi-storey currently sits to make way for offices and new food and drink outlets.

The final aspect is expected to be the refurbishment of historical buildings at Lichfield District Council along with the creation of new homes.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I have long advocated that this site would need to be developed in smaller phases to attract developers and investment interest. “This animation represents the extensive discussions, negotiations, site assessment and agreements that are needed in order to progress a site of such opportunity in Lichfield. “The temporary car park will be installed soon and then the multi-storey car park will be removed to allow us to connect to Three Spires shopping centre and the new cinema which will open next year. “Our partnership with Evolve Estates is ensuring that the gateway project, the new cinema, is now progressing and it is genuinely exciting and inspiring to know that we are finally making some progress that residents will be able to see.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council has also confirmed that it will also be installing webcams soon for people to be able to see progress on the development of the new cinema.