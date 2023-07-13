A Lichfield worker has been recognised for her efforts to support residents at a local care home.

Lisa Wilkinson, from The Spires, has been crowned Dementia Care Champion of the Year for the north division at the Barchester Care Awards.

She willow go forward to the national round of judging.

The awards celebrate staff at the care home operator’s 252 sites across the country.

Lisa said:

“It means a lot to me because our residents mean a lot to me. I love this role and am so passionate – and there is so much more for me to do.” Lisa Wilkinson

An awards ceremony will take place in October for the national prize.

The Spires’ general manager, Amy Doyle, said: