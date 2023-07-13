A Lichfield city centre venue has unveiled its latest programme of events.

The new season at The Hub at St Mary’s will include gigs, exhibitions, comedy, theatre and cabaret.

Things kick off on 8th August with the free Journey into Marvel exhibition which will give people a chance to get up close and personal with comic-book collectibles until 14th October.

Other family events in the coming months include Princess Afternoon Tea along with Baby Sing and Jam Sessions

The venue will also be hosting more standing gigs, with the likes of The NE Street Band digging into Bruce Springsteen’s back catalogue on 15th September and Alex Ohm’s New Sounds celebrating up-and-coming local musicians.

A tribute to The Jam will come from Band Called Malice in October, while Chasing Mumford will be on stage in November.

Other gigs include Fore Fighters with Alanish, An Evening of Radiohead, Mark Harrison and Sunday jazz and acoustic sessions.

Festive offers will see A Holly Dolly Christmas paying tribute to Dolly Parton in November, while Familiarity, The Highly Strung Quartet and the John Rutter Christmas Concert will also be taking to the stage at The Hub in December.

Flat and the Curves will bring the laughs in September before the Alter Comedy Club also makes three appearances before Christmas.

Theatre fans will be able to catch Pepper and Honey and Piaf to Pop in the coming months, while literary lovers can enjoy author talks by Jenna Clarke and Heidi Mavir.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“The Hub is a cultural venue where everybody can feel relaxed, comfortable and welcome. “Our unwavering commitment to access and inclusion drives us to create safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone to enjoy. “Come and join us as we celebrate the power of art and community, providing exceptional live performances at The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Next year’s schedule is already starting to take shape too with Gordon Giltrap, Chris Difford of Squeeze, The Bessie Smith Story and singer-songwriter Sarah Gillespie all already on the calendar.

For ticket information visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.