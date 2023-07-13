The world premiere of a newly-commissioned choral work will take place in Lichfield this weekend.

Kerensa Briggs’ piece, an atmospheric setting of Ubi Caritas, will be performed by Lichfield Cathedral Chamber Choir on Sunday (16th July).

Commissioned by the choir as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, it will be sung during the 3.30pm Evensong service at the cathedral in the presence of the composer.

The choir will also be singing the settings of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by William Lloyd Webber, father of famous musicians Andrew and Julian.